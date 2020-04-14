C.L. Hendrick July 29, 1930 - April 10, 2020 C.L. Hendrick Jr., 89, of Mart, passed away on April 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A graveside service will be held on April 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. C.L. was born July 29, 1930 in Waco to Etta Lee and C.L. Hendrick, Sr. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout in 1946 and graduated from Waco High in 1948. He married the love of his life Patsy Ruth Todd in 1950. He was employed in the family construction business, CL Hendrick and Sons Construction, where he traveled around the state building churches, schools, and other commercial buildings. He later went into business for himself and incorporated C.L. Hendrick Construction, Inc. in 1983. He was active in the Waco area commercial construction market until his retirement in 2016. Projects included new construction, remodeling, and additions including the Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and extensive remodeling of the Professional Building for Citizens National Bank. He was active in the Associated General Contractors of America and served as the local chapter president in 1977 and 1992. He was a member of the Waco Masonic Lodge #92 for over 50 years. He was proceeded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 4 sisters, and a grandchild, Jennifer Hendrick. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patsy; one sister, Jeanie Dodd; two sons, Stephen Hendrick and wife, Fran of Mart, Craig Hendrick and wife, Janice of Port Aransas; grandchildren, Matt Richardson, Charles Hendrick, Stephanie Morrison, and Amanda Hendrick; and several great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Please sign Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Man jumps from 17th Street bridge
-
McLennan County reports second COVID-19 death; another under investigation
-
COVID-19 victim remembered by family, Waco community
-
Gatesville women's prison on lockdown because of COVID-19
-
McLennan County could see COVID-19 peak in 2 weeks or 2 months; experts say it depends on social distancing
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.