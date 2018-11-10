John Robert HendersonJune 23, 1949 - Oct. 23, 2018John Robert Henderson (aka Bobby, Hendu, Nuts, Daddy, Bob, JR, and Grandpa) passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.Bobby was born and raised in Tyler, Texas, by loving parents, siblings, aunts and uncles who instilled in him a deep love and appreciation for family. Bobby excelled in swimming and football, setting multiple TAGS records, including one that was not broken for over 40 years. He was All East Texas Lineman of the year in 1966 and had multiple full athletic scholarship offers from colleges. He ultimately chose Baylor where he made lifelong friends and met Judy Clark who would become his wife of 30 years. Bobby, known by his teammates as "Nuts", because he was just plain nuts, was All Southwest Conference in 1970 and Weekly Captain several times his senior year.He earned his Bachelor of Science in 1971 and continued his love of football, coaching at Jacksonville, West and Centerville in 1971-1973.Bobby and Judy welcomed their first daughter, Heather, in 1971. He ultimately joined his daddy in the oil field, taking a job with Dowell in 1973. In 1975 he and Judy welcomed their second daughter, Holly. The family moved to Houston in 1980 where Bobby enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and building friendships that would last a lifetime. Bobby retired from Dowell Schlumberger in 2000 and would spend the next 18 years splitting time between his beloved family farm in Brushy Creek and his beautiful lakehouse in Whitney. He enjoyed Baylor football, traveling and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Abner and Katherine Henderson; brother, Carroll; sister, Ruthie.He is survived by his loving daughters, Heather Henderson Stanton and Holly Henderson Besing; loyal sons-in-law, Larry Stanton and Andy Besing; adoring grandchildren, Katie Stanton, Hunter Stanton, Barrett Besing, Blakely Besing; brother, Dan Henderson; nephews, Jason Henderson and Joe Henderson; and a lifetime's worth of wonderful friends who truly meant the world to him.His daughters would like to thank Sandy Reeves for her years of love and Dianne Feyerherm for taking care of him during his battle with leukemia and bringing him closer to God.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baylor Bear Foundation or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.