Joe Lee HendersonMarch 9, 1934 - March 28, 2019Joe Lee Henderson, of Irving, passed away March 28, 2019. He was born on March 9, 1934, in Waco, Texas, to Joe Lee Henderson, Sr. and Edna Elizabeth (Evans) Henderson. He was a member of Oak View Baptist Church in Irving where he taught men's bible study classes. Joe served his country in the United States Navy from 1953 to 1957 serving in the Korean War.He was an excellent artist painting beautiful landscapes and portraits. He also enjoyed playing golf and was a self-taught guitarist. He later went on to take classical guitar lessons. He also enjoyed jogging, walking and water aerobics. Joe loved eating ice cream.He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Patrick Henderson.Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory wife of 57 years, Dorinda Henderson; son, Steve Henderson; daughter, Angela Henderson; brother, Paul Henderson and wife, Diane; and sister-in-law, Josephine Henderson; along with many loving nieces, nephews' cousins and friends.The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, at Brown's Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at Oak View Baptist Church 1004 South Story Road in Irving, with Dr. Jim Gerlach officiating. Internment will follow at 2:00 pm at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35 in Robinson, Texas.Brown's Memorial Funeral Home707 N. MacArthur BlvdIrving, TX 75061(972) 254-4242Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
