Jessie Henderson Oct. 5, 1960 - April 22. 2020 Jessie Lee Henderson, passed away Wednesday, April 22. A private service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 30, at Dorsey Keatts. Dorsey Keatts-Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Affidavit: Grandson beats grandparents with frying pan
-
Ready or not, Waco stores welcome retail-to-go
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Sascee's Southern Eatery in TV spotlight on ‘Texas Bucket List’
-
Car magnate, philanthropist Allen Samuels dies at 86
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.