Jessie Henderson Oct. 5, 1960 - April 22. 2020 Jessie Lee Henderson, passed away Wednesday, April 22. A private service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 30, at Dorsey Keatts. Dorsey Keatts-Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

