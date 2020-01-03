Jehu HendersonAug. 21, 1967 - Dec. 29, 2019Jehu G. Henderson passed away December 29, 2019. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. John Baptist Church. Burial will be at DFW National Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jehu Henderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

