Huey Ray HendersonMay 31, 1954 - March 8, 2019Huey Ray Henderson, 64, of Henderson, was born May 31, 1954, in Mexia, Texas, and passed away March 8, 2019.He graduated from Mexia High School in 1973. He moved his family to Henderson and began his career with Texas Utilities in 1978. He worked for Texas Utilities for 39 years and was rewarded for 1,000,000 safe work hours. He was a deacon and proud member of First Christian Church of Henderson for 30 years. Huey gladly filled his time with caring for his family. He loved watching all of his grandchildren's events, spending time with his family at their lake house, vacationing at the beach with family and friends, and gardening with his wife. He was a jack of all trades and was relied upon by his entire family to fix anything and everything from cars to plumbing to removing laundry stains and polishing cleats. He took care of everyone's needs, big or small, always before his own.He married his best friend and love of his life, Leah Jean Waldrop, on September 27, 1975.He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Gene Henderson; brother, Steven Lynn Henderson; father-in-law, Billy George Waldrop; and mother-in-law, Clara June Waldrop.He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Leah Jean Henderson; mother, Nellie Ruth Henderson; daughter, Mika Jackson and husband, Kent; son, Kyle Henderson and wife, Katie; daughter, Hannah Graham and husband, Hunter; and many beloved grandchildren: Ella and Carter Wheat, Tripp Jackson, Gavin, Kylie, and Scarlett Henderson; and baby Graham due in August 2019; and his pride and joy, Buster Henderson (his dog).Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas. Brother John Cunyus of First Christian Church will be officiating.Pallbearers will be Steve Hill, Steven Young, Charlie Pickett, Randy Lees, Kenneth Sabella, Travis Meeks, Carl Propes, Ronnie Jack Keith, Rodney Davis, Hughes Stanley, Kelly Roycroft, Larry Waldrop, Lynn Smith, Wayne Marshburn, Russell Marshburn, Doug Patterson, and Byron Moake.A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.Rader Funeral Home800 Kilgore Dr.Henderson, TX 75652(903) 657-7570Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
