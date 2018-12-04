Doris HendersonOct. 05, 1936 - Dec. 01, 2018Doris Ann Henderson of Waco passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 1:00 pm (Visitation beginning at 11:00 am -1:00) in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Old Union Cemetery.Her husband Clem Henderson preceded her in death. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Terri Henderson (Kountz); sister, Betty Henson (Waco); daughter-in-law, Kim Henderson (Katy); four grandchildren; 12 great and 7 great-great-grandchildren; and dear friend Frank Roberts.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

