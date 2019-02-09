Margaret HelpertSeptember 12, 1925 - February 7, 2019Margaret Helpert, 93, of Westphalia, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at a Hewitt Nursing Home. Services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, February 11, in the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, Sunday, February 10. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Sunday, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.She is survived by two sons, Harold Helpert and wife, Bernice, of Lorena, and Ken Helpert and wife, Kim, of Lampasas; one daughter, Janet Grygar and husband, Brian, of Robinson; and 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.A complete obituary may be found at www.cook-gerngross-green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

