Mark HelonaJune 2, 1961 - Nov. 17, 2018Mark Helona, 57, of China Spring, passed away Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 21, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with visitation at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

