Mark HelonaJune 2, 1961 - Nov. 17, 2018Mark Helona, 57, passed away at St. Catherine Center with family present on November 17, 2018 after his 18-year courageous and dignified battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Mark was born June 2, 1961, in Waco, Texas, the son of Pat (Hykel) Helona and the late Raymond Helona. Funeral services will be at St. Louis Catholic Church with a visitation at 11:30 a.m. prior to a 12 noon Mass celebration. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West.Mark was a graduate of China Spring High School and attended MCC. He enjoyed outdoor sports, primarily hunting and fishing. Mark worked at General Tire, Blue Bell Creameries and as a crew supervisor for Total Restoration. He was a firearms instructor and a Little League softball coach. One award that he was especially proud of was being on the 1978 China Spring state championship football team. He loved his family and friends, in addition to his new-found friends at St. Catherine's in Waco.Mark was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Helona; grandparents, Lucille and Jimmie Hykel and Mary and Frank Helona; and infant grandson, Leighton Brantner.Survivors include his mother, Pat of China Spring; daughters, Fallon Brantner and spouse Kyle, Hillary Helona, and Shelby Helona all of Waco; brother, Brian Helona of China Spring; sister, Ann Popp and spouse Bruce of Waco; and grandchildren, Mikaela, Michael, Kyler, Amity and Seiver.Mark was a lifelong member of St. Louis Catholic Church. He was proud to say he was one of the first altar boys when the parish started under his namesake, Msg. Mark Deering.Pallbearers include Robert Owen, Jack Miller, Todd Musil, Larry Weikle, Mark George and Phil Curry. Honorary pallbearers are Tanner Popp, Bruce Popp, Chris Helona, Michael Ruiz and Jimmie Helona.Our family will be forever grateful for the understanding, patience and love provided by all caregivers at St. Catherine's and Providence Hospice. Thank you to Mark's Waco physicians, especially Dr. Stewart and his staff at Waco Urology who provided a dose of laughter with each visit, and to his entire team of MS specialist in Dallas. And for her continued spiritual support, we sincerely thank Sister Sini.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, St. Louis Catholic Church or China Spring Education Endowment Fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
