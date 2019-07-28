Brian Thomas HelonaJuly 13, 1965 - July 24, 2019Brian Helona, 54, of China Spring, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 following a stroke.A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, at Providence Village (St. Catherine Center) Chapel followed by a visitation with the family.Brian was born July 13, 1965, in Waco, to Pat Hykel Helona and to the late Raymond Helona. He attended China Spring High School as a well as TSTC.He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Brian was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Helona; brother, Mark Helona; and grandparents, Jimmie and Lucille Hykel and Frank and Mary Helona.He is survived by his mother; son, Jimmie Helona and wife, Lacy; and sister, Ann Popp and husband, Bruce.The family wishes to express gratitude to the ER and ICU staff at Providence Health Center and Providence Hospice Place.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Place, 300 W. Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712.Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

