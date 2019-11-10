Gerald Dean HellumsJuly 11, 1961 - Nov. 2, 2019Gerald "Jerry" Dean Hellums, 58, of Waco passed away Saturday, November 02, 2019. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 13th, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park with Mike Haynes officiating.Jerry was born July 11, 1961, in France.He graduated from Connally High School in 1981. He then attended TSTC, receiving a certificate in Diesel Mechanics and later studied Aircraft Pilot Training.Jerry began his career at Southwestern Bell Telephone on December 12, 1999 as a Cable Splicing Technician in Construction & Engineering with the broadband crew on Project Pronto until 2002, at which point he became a Customer Service Technician as a locator until 2006. For the remainder of his career he was a Systems Technician in Network Special Services from 2006-2007, in Central Office Operations from 2007-2008, then Core Installation & Maintenance from 2008-2014, and lastly in AFO Business Services from 2014 until his passing.He was preceded in death by his father, Elan Hellums, and mother, Michelline (Jamin) Hellums.Survivors include his son, Mathew Hellums of Lorena; step-son, Jesse White of Waco; former spouse, Kelley White-Hellums of Waco; brother, Terry Hellums of Plano; two nephews, Colton and Josh; niece, Holli; his aunt, Bobbie; and cousins, Billy, Kathy, Tracie and Wendy; as well as his extended Model Aviation, Fishing, and AT&T families.
