Darlene Louise HeintzMarch 5, 1965 - Oct. 18, 2018Darlene Louise Heintz, 53, of Lorena, passed away Thursday, October 18, 2018.Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 22, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service for Darlene will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.For the past three years, she worked in the Emergency Room at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

