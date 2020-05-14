Myrtle Heine
August 14, 1923 - May 11, 2020
Myrtle Faye Morgan Heine, 96, passed away on May 11, 2020. She had been a resident at Clifton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the past six years. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 15, at the China Spring Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. State mandated social distancing will be practiced at this event.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, at the Foss Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in her honor to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 85, Waco, Texas 76703, or China Spring Volunteer Fire Dept or a charity of your choice.
Faye was born August 14, 1923, in Bosqueville, Texas, to Thomas Cary and Myrtle Faye Garrett Morgan. Faye married Marvin Julius Heine on December 31, 1941, in Brownwood, Texas, where he was stationed in the Army. They had two daughters: Mary Priscilla and Katie Faye. Marvin died in a tragic accident on March 1, 1964.
Faye lived all her life in McLennan County and graduated from Waco High School. However, she did spend time in Florida and Massachusetts when her husband was stationed during WWII. Faye retired from Baylor University as a seamstress in the Baylor Theater Department. She dearly loved her job, she said, that the students kept her young. After retirement she enjoyed traveling on many trips with her sister, Mary. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and doing volunteer work for Meals on Wheels and Friends for Life. She loved attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. She would ask, "When is the next ballgame?"
Faye was a member of the China Spring United Methodist Church, UMW, China Spring Senior Club, China Spring Civic Club, and served many years on the Board of the China Spring Cemetery Association. Faye was a wonderful, kind, and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Faye was preceded in death by her fun-loving husband, Marvin; her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cary L. "Coke" and Leonard Simpson, Mary D. and Roger Williams; her brother and sister-in-law, Dan F. and Leotia Morgan; her beloved son-in-law, Billy Joe Sparkman; and infant great- great-grandson.
Faye is survived by her two daughters. Mary Priscilla Sparkman of Clifton, and Katie Faye Powell of China Spring; grandchildren, Michele L. Sparkman of Clifton, Jay and wife, Kelly Sparkman, of Clifton, Brian and wife, Kimberly Powell, of China Spring, and Ron and wife, Tara Haralson, of Bandera, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jake Sparkman, Zoei and Dylan Powell, and Kerrie, Stephen, Austin, and Tanner Haralson; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Hoyt S. Morgan of Hamilton, Texas; and many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Her family would like express a special thanks to all the staff of Clifton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care of their mother. A special thank you to Geneva for her wonderful love and care. You may sign the online register book and view the memorial video at www.fossfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.