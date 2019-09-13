Melvin HeatonJan. 25, 1936 - Sept. 10, 2019Melvin Heaton passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, at the funeral home.Melvin was born January 25, 1936 to Frank Sr. and Annie Heaton. He graduated from University High School where he excelled in all sports. Melvin's nickname in basketball was Spider. He married Dorothy Sauer in 1955, in that union they had one daughter, Deborah Lynn, who was his pride and joy. Melvin owned and operated Mel's Carbonic for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed going on hunting and fishing trips with his friends. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Robinson.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank Jr., John, Harvey, and Tom; and nephew, Jerry.Melvin is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Deborah Lynn Eskew and husband, Donnie; grandson, Cody King and wife, Joy; step-grandchildren, DJ Eskew and wife, Karen, Jeff Eskew, Brittney Marek and husband, Chris; great-grandsons, Aiden and Brooks King; step-great-granddaughter, Parker Marek.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
