Horace HeathmanMay 28, 1938 - Jan. 1, 2019Horace Heathman, 80, of Mount Calm died on January 1, 2019. He was born on May 28, 1938 in Angleton, Texas. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather with a passion for following Jesus and helping others.He is survived by his wife, Retta, daughters, Tammy Webber, Terri Brock and her husband Clay, Allison Soueid and her husband Ahmad; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.A memorial service celebrating Horace's life will be held at the Wade Funeral Home in Hubbard on Saturday, January 5 at 2 pm. A private burial service will be held at the Heathman Family Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be given to Emmaus Walk Christian Retreat Center, PO Box 168, Mount Calm, Texas 76673."Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your master." Matthew 25:21 (ESV)Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
