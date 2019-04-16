Robin S. HeathApril 24, 1967 - April 13, 2019Robin S. Heath, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Memorial services will be 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Saint Catherine's Nursing Home Chapel."Rockin Robin" was born April 24, 1967, in Waco, Texas. She graduated from La Vega High School in 1986. She played the drums and sang in the band with Classie Ballou for several years.She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace (Yarbrough) Heath.Robin is survived by her son, Kenneth Heath; siblings, Pam Cooper, Cheryl Wiseman and spouse, Greg Schultz, Clarence Heath and wife, Diane, William "Sonny" Heath and wife, Janice, and Carmen Robinson and husband, Bill; and numerous nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.