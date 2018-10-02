Charlene HeathMarch 5, 1934 - Sept. 30, 2018Alice Charlene Heath, 84, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, September 30, 2018. A service celebrating her life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 3, at OakCrest Funeral Home, Waco, with Rev. Curtis Holland officiating.Charlene was born, in Crawford, Texas, to Charles and Martha Edmonds. She grew up there, graduating from Crawford High School in 1952 and then graduating from Baylor University in 1958. On April 7, 1956, she married Carroll Health and to his union was born one son, Charles Heath.Charlene loved teaching school and she taught for 50 years at Alta Vista Elementary School in Waco. During these years, numerous students were touched by her love and concern for them and many returned to say "Thank You for believing in me." Charlene always had a positive attitude and happy disposition that drew people to her.Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son.Left to survive are a sister-in-law, Bettye Holland and husband, Curtis, of Waco, and several nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express deep appreciation to faithful friends who ministered to her and to the loving nurses and CNAs at Quality Care Nursing Home who became family to her these last three years.Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
