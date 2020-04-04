Evelyn L. Hearne
April 25, 1933 - April 1, 2020
Evelyn L Hearne, 86, of Waco, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 1. The family has been blessed to have her for 86 years! She had brought so much joy and happiness to the family each and every day! She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will forever live in our hearts! The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.