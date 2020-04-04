Evelyn L. Hearne

April 25, 1933 - April 1, 2020

Evelyn L Hearne, 86, of Waco, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 1. The family has been blessed to have her for 86 years! She had brought so much joy and happiness to the family each and every day! She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will forever live in our hearts! The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

