Paula S. Hayward Sept. 19, 1945 - June 11, 2020 Paula Susan Hayward passed away peacefully at her home in Waco on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1945, in Los Angeles, California, and adopted at birth by Albert and Gladys Sipper. Paula is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Hayward; and three children, Paul Hayward and his wife, Rebecca of Hurst, Texas; Mark Hayward and his wife, Jennifer of Montgomery, Texas; and David Hayward of Elgin, Texas. Her daughter, Rebecca Hayward, passed away in 2018. She is additionally survived by the following: ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Eddy Sipper of Los Angeles, California; and one sister, Robyn Whelan and her husband, Howard, of Los Angeles, California. An additional sister, Kathy, passed away in 2018. She loved her family dearly and influenced all of them to serve and follow her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Paula was secretary to the Principal at Sugarloaf Elementary in Killeen ISD and at Viking Hills Elementary in Waco ISD. She retired in 2008 after being employed for 20 years. After retirement in Waco, she was active in the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program. As a member of the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, she loved singing in choir. Paula gained many lasting friends and memories there. A celebration service honoring her memory will be held at 2 p.m., June 26, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Down Home Ranch in memory of Paula Hayward at downhomeranch.org or mail to Down Home Ranch, 20250 FM 619, Elgin, TX 78621. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
