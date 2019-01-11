Glenabel Eugene HaysSept. 14, 1937 - Jan. 7, 2019Glenabel Eugene Hays, of Waco, Texas, found victory in Jesus on January 7, 2019, at the age of 81. By her side, at the time of her passing, was her husband of 58 years Bob Hays and her daughter, Denitia Blount. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 12, at First Baptist Church in Abilene, Texas.Glenabel was born to Alvin and Ocie Lea Ferguson in Odessa, Texas on September 14, 1937. After graduating high school, Glenabel went to Hardin-Simmons University, where she would meet her future husband, Bob, who she married on April 15, 1960.After graduation she moved to Gunnison, Colorado where she completed her Masters at Western State Colorado University and taught first grade for 21 years. After retiring from teaching, Glenabel moved back to Abilene, Texas where she was the co-founder of Rhodes Child Development Center. She later became the house mother to high school seniors at the Hendrick Home for Children. In 1996, she started the Family Care Unit which was started to give single mothers an opportunity to get back on their feet. She served as the director until her retirement in 2002.Glenabel has been preceded in death by her mother and father, Alvin and Ocie Lea Ferguson; sister, Barbara; and son Richard.In her final weeks of life Glenabel was surrounded by her family and friends. Glenabel Hays is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Denitia Blount and son-in-law, Norris Blount of Waco; son, Charles Peterson and daughter-in-law, Amber Peterson of Iwakuni, Japan; grandchildren, Natasha, Tyler, Hannah and Levi Blount, Joshua, Nevaeh and Asher Peterson; sister, Sharron Aishman and husband, Tom; and many nephews and neices.The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hendrick Home for Children or one's favorite charity.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.