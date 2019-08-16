Henrietta HaynesOct. 24, 1947 - Aug. 11, 2019Henrietta Johnson Haynes passed away August 11, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, at Hood Street Church of Christ.She is survived by husband, Jackie Haynes and Children.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.