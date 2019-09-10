Daniel Richard HawleyFeb. 16, 1936 - Sept. 7, 2019Mr. Daniel Richard Hawley, age 83, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 surround by his family. There will be a private Military Honors at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.Daniel was born February 16, 1936 to Frank William and Ruby Marie (Olson) Hawley in Detroit, Michigan. Daniel served in the United States Air Force as a Meteorologist and Vietnam Veteran. He married the love of his life, Nelde Helge Peschau April 18, 1959 in Bremerhaven, Germany. He was a longtime resident of Waco. They celebrated 60 years together. He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife, Nelde; son, Robert; daughters, Caroline and Rosemarie and their families; along with his sister, Carol.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

