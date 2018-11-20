Nelda HawkinsJune 6, 1947 - Nov. 15, 2018Services for Nelda Hawkins will be 11 am, Wednesday, November 21, at Second Baptist Church Interment to follow at Doris Miller.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

