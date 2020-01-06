Helen Dodd HawkinsOct. 14, 1934 - Dec. 23, 2019On Monday, December 23 2019, Helen Dodd Hawkins, loving mother & grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 85. Helen was born October 14, 1934, along with her twin brother Harold, to Harry and Myrtle Dodd, in Waco Texas. She also had an older brother Jim Bob. Helen completed her early education in the Waco School District and graduated from Waco High School in 1952. She later graduated from Southwestern University (Class of '56) in Georgetown, Texas where she met and fell in love with Richard M. "Dick" Hawkins, Jr. Following graduation, Dick and Helen were married September 1, 1956 and raised three children while living and working in Texas, New Jersey and Florida, including a five year period out of the country in Tripoli, Libya. Helen's 40-year employment career spanned a variety of different organizations including Martin Marietta and St. Michael's Episcopal Church, while also keeping busy with her Phi Mu sorority sisters and serving in the Methodist church. Helen was the rock that held the family tight, leading by example of what it means to be courageous and strong in the face of adversity. A tireless and faithful servant of God, having touched the heart of everyone she met, Helen was known for her quick wit, infectious laugh and kind and compassionate spirit. She returned to Waco in 2005, reuniting with family and friends and joined the Baylor University bandwagon to cheer the Lady Bears basketball squad.In 2017, Helen moved closer to her daughters and their families in the Carolinas where she particularly enjoyed being close to her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband in 1991, she is survived by her children, Deborah Pedersen of Lincolnton, NC, Rick and Marilou Hawkins of the Philippines and Ami and Steve Whelan of Lexington, SC. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Matthew and Rebecca Pedersen, Adam and Conrad Hawkins and Brandon and Zachary Whelan. While she will be missed by many, Helen's loving spirit will live within us forever.Memorial services are planned in Winter Park, Florida and Waco, Texas later in 2020. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Hospice Care of South Carolina, Southwestern or Baylor University, or a charity of your choice.
