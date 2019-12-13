Clarence HawkinsFeb. 15, 1941 - Dec. 8, 2019Funeral services for Rev. Clarence Hawkins will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, December 14, at Upper Zion Bapt. Church, Marlin. Viewing will be from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday, December 13, at Paul Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries