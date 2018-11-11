Brian HawkinsNovember 16, 1948 - November 4, 2018Brian was born, November 16, 1948, in Waco, Texas, to Julius Bill Hawkins Sr. and Vanita Hawkins. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Heights Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 19, 2018, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, Texas, with The Reverend R. Duane Hoxworth of Waco officiating.Brian received his early education in Waco, Texas, where he graduated from LaVega High School in 1967. He attended McClennan Community College in Waco, San Jacinto Junior College and the University of Texas in Austin and received his doctorate from Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena, Texas in 1975.Brian was in solo practice in the Houston Heights for 42 years. Brian treated many patients during his 42 years in practice. He loved his patients and felt that he was called by God to this profession.Brian proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard as an airborne medic. He served in the 143rd Infantry, 36th Division, 71st Brigade. He was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, a descendant of a pioneer Texas family, and the American Legion.Brian served as a member of the Texas Chiropractic College Alumni Association and the Board of Regents at Texas Chiropractic College where he was later designated as Regent Emeritus.One of his true loves was competition barbecue contests where he won many awards and honors. He competed around the country where he met and made many friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Bill Hawkins, Sr. and Vanita Hawkins; and two brothers, Julius Bill Hawkins, Jr. and Boyd Hawkins.He is survived by his wife, Linda Hawkins; son, Colonel Brad Hawkins and wife, Jennifer, of Gulf Breeze, Florida; three grandchildren, Second Lieutenant Michael Hawkins, Megan Hawkins, and Cadet Matthew Hawkins; brother, Robert Hawkins of Waco; sister, Barbara Woodruff of Waco; and brother, Benny Hawkins of Austin.The family would like to thank Dr. Ronjay Rakkhit and his caring staff for all their kindness and love thru this past year.Pallbearers will be Bryan W. Hawkins, Robbie Hawkins, Christopher Hawkins, Charles Kloesel, Melvin Mlcak, Roger Stephens, Michael Stephens, Glen Stephens, and William Swanks. Honorary pallbearers will be Rene Ryan and Bronco Harrison and the Texas Chiropractic College Board of Regents.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Texas Chiropractic College in his name.Heights Funeral Home1317 Heights Blvd.Houston, TX 77008(713) 862-8844Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
