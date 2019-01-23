Willie HavranekJan. 16, 1925 - Jan. 18, 2019Willie Rudy Havranek, 94, of Arlington, formerly of Waco, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019.Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019, at Criswell Cemetery, with Bobby Bridges officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please see full obituary and sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

