April 28, 1929 - March 8, 2020
Wanda Lou Havranek, 90, of Arlington, formerly of Waco, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Bellmead Funeral Home with service to begin at 2:00 p.m. with Bobby Bridges officiating.
