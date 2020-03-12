April 28, 1929 - March 8, 2020

Wanda Lou Havranek, 90, of Arlington, formerly of Waco, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Bellmead Funeral Home with service to begin at 2:00 p.m. with Bobby Bridges officiating.

