Stanley Eugene HaugDec. 11, 1937 - Nov. 23, 2018Stanley Eugene Haug passed away November 23, 2018. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin, with Pastor Cameron Supak of the First United Methodist Church officiating and burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 30, 2018, at Adams Funeral Home.Stanley was born December 11, 1937 to Monroe Haug and Selma Dreyer Haug of Perry, Texas. They were members of Perry United Methodist Church where Stanley was baptized and confirmed. Stanley contracted the polio disease when he was young, and it also affected him later in life when he was diagnosed with post-polio symptoms.He attended the Alexander school at Perry, then the Marlin schools, and graduated from Marlin High School in 1955 with the honor as high point boy. He married Carolynn Fedro on August 26, 1960, and they resided in Marlin, Texas. They joined the First United Methodist Church of Marlin where he was a member of Sunday school, a Sunday school teacher, choir member, worked in the youth fellowship, a board member, and served as chairman of trustees. He was the past president of the Marlin Jaycees, and a past member of the National Guard. His employment included Hackel Motor Company, Barnett's Inc., and Marlin U.S. Post Office. He retired from the post office in February 2000, having completed forty years of service where he made and kept many friends, both customers and fellow employees.Stanley was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was affectionately known as "Pop" by the grandchildren. They enjoyed the benefit of his humor and loving nature. Over the years, he and his wife enjoyed traveling on bus tours and visited almost all of the 50 states. During a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, Stanley was on the Ralph Emory Nashville Now show. He did his version of Johnny Cash's train whistle. On a trip to Aspen, Colorado, he played baseball with the Hippies. When he would hit the ball, they hollered "Run it out Rock", and the nickname stuck with him. They would also go dancing, which he really loved, and enjoyed spending time at their vacation home Haugs Hideaway at Lake Belton. He enjoyed driving his pontoon boat on the lake with his family and friends. Other things he enjoyed were fishing, going to the casino, a game of dominoes, and purchasing scratch off tickets. Stanley would also dress up as Santa Claus yearly, and he brought many smiles to the children at Christmas time.He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Dusty Cole Barrett.He is survived by his wife, Carolynn, of 58 years; daughter, Kim Dugger and husband, William, of Harker Heights; daughter, Kelly Pankonien and husband, Marvin, of Lorena; granddaughter, Lyndsey Barrett Diaz and husband, Temo, of Belton; granddaughter, Courtney Barrett Bradford and husband, Richard, of Killeen; grandson, Lance Dugger of Harker Heights; grandson, Taylor Pankonien of Lorena; granddaughter, Jamie Pankonien of Lorena; step-granddaughter, Melissa Gonzales and husband, Esmal, of Mart; step-granddaughter, Crystal Shimabukuro and husband, Vern, of Temple; step-grandson, Chad Dugger of Jarell; great-grandsons, Bradley Ayers and Nicasio Diaz of Belton; great-granddaughter, Addison Bradford of Killeen; step-great-granddaughter, Victoria Shimabukuro of Temple; step-great-grandson, Benjamin of Temple; step-great-grandsons, Hunter, Christopher, and Tyler Gonzales of Mart; sister, Marge Denke and husband, Fred Denke, of Ft. Worth; sister, Janet Jones of Kosse; brother, James Haug and wife, Kathy, of Perry; brother-in-law, Dr. David Fedro of Hallsburg; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Stanley had a winning personality. He will be remembered for his friendly smile and sense of humor. He never met a stranger. He had strength, courage, unwavering faith, and was a wonderful example of unconditional love and a generous, appreciative heart. Even through his illness, he was an inspiration to his family. He leaves behind many memories to cherish forever in our hearts. His kindness and gentle spirit will never be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by his family, the pride and joy of his life.The family would like to especially thank Providence Hospice, the staff of Senior Care of Hewitt, and Dr. David Fedro for the wonderful care given to our loved one.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Marlin.His Lord said to him, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 25:21Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.