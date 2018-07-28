Tommie HatterDec. 17, 1956 - July 20, 2018Services for Tommie Lee Hatter will be today at 11:00 a.m., July 28, 2018, at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.