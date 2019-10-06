Ellen Jewel HatterNov. 11, 1938 - Oct. 4, 2019Ellen Jewel Hatter, 80, of Moody, Texas, entered into eternal rest and peace in the heavenly kingdom on October 4, 2019 after an extended illness.Visitation, will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October, 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Moody, 300 Avenue E, Moody, Texas 76557Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Moody, 300 Avenue E, Moody, Texas with the Reverend Tom Shelton officiating. Arrangements are by Paul Funeral Home, Marlin, Texas.Ellen Jewel Hatter was born in San Benito, Texas to Jesse Dean and Nadine Denson on November 11, 1938. She graduated from Hanna High School in Brownsville, Texas. She graduated from Texas Southmost and Baylor University. She married Max Walter Hatter on February 5, 1961) in Brownsville.Ellen had a gift for making you feel welcome from the moment you met her. She had a big heart that matched her infectious smile. She thought the important things in life were God, family, friends, animals and plants. She understood that while life on the farm was good, there was a wonderful world to explore and enjoy outside of our farming community. She instilled a love of travel and a respect and appreciation for people from different backgrounds. She taught us how to engage with other people. She was raised city girl from the Rio Grande Valley who took a little while to adapt to country living, but she embraced it. She retired after 23 years in teaching at Moody ISD. She was a member of First Baptist Church Moody for 45 years.Ellen Jewel Hatter is survived by her husband, Max Hatter; children, Cindy, Walter and his wife, Daralynn, Jesse and his wife, Suzanne; sisters, Dorothy Graham and Elaine Hall; grandchildren, Ana Moye, Matthew Sinniger, Joye and Hope Hatter, Kailey and Cooper HatterMemorials may be given to Texas Home Health Hospice Foundation, 8300 Central Park Drive, Suite A, Waco, TX 76712.The family of Ellen Hatter wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Abbey Clinton, Texas Home Health and Hospice Angels, Whitney, Jordan, Tammy and Herman.Final Arrangements Entrusted to Paul Funeral Home, Marlin, Texas.
