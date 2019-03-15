Margaret HatfieldOct. 1, 1939 - Feb. 28, 2019Margaret Ann Hatfield, 79, of Waco, passed away in a local hospital. Mrs. Hatfield was born in Waco to William E. and Thelma (Hammond) Hatfield. She attended Waco schools, was a Baptist, and loved to play bingo. She is survived by her son, Eddy Bufkin, Jr. and wife, Mala; five grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Providence ICU, Providence ER, Comfort Care and Temple Scott and White ICU. Services will be held at a later date.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

