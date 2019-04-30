Gary HatfieldNov. 22, 1942 - April 27, 2019Gary Lynn Hatfield, 76, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. A Celebration of his life will 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A reception with the family will follow the service.Gary was born November 22, 1942, in Panora, Iowa, to Ray Nelson and Wanda Stotts Hatfield. Gary joined the Navy in 1960, and served his country for two years. He later met the love of his life, Billie Fisher, in Garland, Texas, while working at Varo. They lived in Garland, Texas, for most of their 54 years of marriage, recently moving to the Waco area. Gary worked at several Auto Parts stores, including O'Riley's and his own store.Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Wanda and Ray Hatfield; and grandson, Jimmy Steele.Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Billie Fisher Hatfield; sons, Greg and wife, LaShana Hatfield, and Kelly Hatfield; siblings, Kathy and husband, Gerald Smith, and Mike Hatfield; grandchildren, Ryan Hatfield, Britni Hatfield, Kristi Nava, and Shelby Steele; great-grandchildren, Jaden Wright, Alexander Nava, Aiden Hatfield, and Kaprin Hatfield; and many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

