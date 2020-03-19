Geraldine Hatchett

Nov. 15, 1924 - March 15, 2020

Services have been canceled due to the COVID -19.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Mar 20
Graveside Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
2:00PM
Waco Memoral Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
