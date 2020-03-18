Geraldine Hatchett Nov. 15, 1924 - March 15, 2020 Hardy Geraldine Winn Hatchett departed this life on March 15, 2020, at the age of 95 years. A graveside service will be held at the Mausoleum in Waco Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m., March 20. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at the funeral home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Service information
Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Graveside Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Waco Memoral Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
