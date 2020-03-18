Geraldine Hatchett Nov. 15, 1924 - March 15, 2020 Hardy Geraldine Winn Hatchett departed this life on March 15, 2020, at the age of 95 years. A graveside service will be held at the Mausoleum in Waco Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m., March 20. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at the funeral home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Hatchett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 19
Visitation
Thursday, March 19, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 20
Graveside Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
2:00PM
Waco Memoral Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Waco, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries