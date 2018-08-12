Wilma Dee HarwellAug. 8, 1934 - Aug. 10, 2018Wilma Dee Killam Harwell, 84, passed away, August 10, 2018, in Waco, Texas. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 14, at The Salvation Army Waco Corps, 1225 South N Jack Kultgen Expressway, with Major Anita Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Dallas. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd.She was born in Ballinger, Texas, August 8, 1934, grew up in Abilene, Texas; she married Harvey Harwell on September 22, 1951. She had a close walk with her Savior Jesus Christ and served Him as an officer in The Salvation Army, retiring after 34 years with the rank of Major. She enjoyed reading, and playing cards with family and friends.She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph and Jessie Mae (Coslow) Killam; two sisters and three brothers; and her daughter, Carolyn Marie Leandre.Survivors include her husband, Harvey Frank; two sons, Harvey Frank "Hank" Harwell II and Philip Mark Harwell; two granddaughters, Michele Leandre Anson and Kelsie Harwell; one grandson, Gary Leandre II; and two great-granddaughters, Megan and Kaitlyn Anson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army Texas Assoc. of Retired Officers c/o Harvey Harwell, 1006 Rambler Dr. Waco, TX 76710.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
