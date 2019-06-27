Jason HarwellDec. 9, 1971 - June 24, 2019Jason Kirk Harwell, 47, of China Spring, lost his battle with cancer early Monday, June 24, 2019.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28, at China Spring Cemetery, with Pastor James Berger officiating.Jason was born December 9, 1971, in Waco. He graduated from Waco High School and attended McLennan Community College. He served his country, as a United States Marine, from 1992 to 1996. After being honorably discharged, he worked for AT&T, as a cable splicer, for 18 years, and also served as Union President. He was a past Master of J.H. Gurley Lodge No. 337, in Waco.Jason lived on the bank of the Brazos River all his adult life. He loved the river, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and played a good game of golf. He also loved to play the guitar, and often did at get-togethers with friends and family on the river bank. Two of his favorite hobbies were the game of pool and target shooting. He was a great father, brother, son, and friend.I am sure that Jason's home in Heaven will be close to a beautiful river. We shall all meet again. Jason will be soulfully missed, but loved and in the hearts of his family and friends forever.Jason was preceded in death by grandparents, Marvin and Tiny Harwell and Cleburne and Audrey Kirk.He is survived by his father, Tim Harwell, of Bosqueville; mother and step-father, Judy and Dan Berkheimer, of China Spring; daughter, Jamie Allissa Knudson, of Waco; son, Jason Timothy Harwell, of Waco; brothers, Joshua T. Harwell, of Riesel and Chapan Harwell, of Lorena; grandson, Liam Knudson; aunts, Pam McKown, Valerie Kelinske, and Myra Matthieu.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
