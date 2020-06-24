James Harwell

May 12, 1953 - June 21, 2020

James Harwell, 67, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.

James is survived by his daughter, Nancy Coffey; and his son, Christopher Worthen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Joyce Harwell.

He was loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco. Visitation will start at 4 p.m., and the funeral will start at 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 50 people. Social distancing and masks are required.

Private burial will be later at Waco Memorial Park.

Service information

Jun 27
Visitation
Saturday, June 27, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jun 27
Service
Saturday, June 27, 2020
5:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
