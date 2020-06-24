James Harwell
May 12, 1953 - June 21, 2020
James Harwell, 67, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.
James is survived by his daughter, Nancy Coffey; and his son, Christopher Worthen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Brenda Joyce Harwell.
He was loved and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco. Visitation will start at 4 p.m., and the funeral will start at 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to 50 people. Social distancing and masks are required.
Private burial will be later at Waco Memorial Park.
You are invited to send a message to his family and sign his Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.