Doris L. Harvey October 31, 1932 - June 7, 2020 In a small town on the banks of the Brazos River, Waco, Texas, Doris was born October 31, 1932, to a loving father and caring mother, Lloyd James Quintons, Sr. and Inez Elmer Washington, both preceded her in death. The baby of ten children, Doris was raised in humble surroundings, in the family homestead located on a dirt road in South Waco. The property had all a family would need to survive the troubles of the depression and post-depression economy. They had chickens, a garden, an industrious mother and father who was "Jack-Of-All-Trades." Being raised during the depression era and in a world full of turmoil, Doris had a fairly normal childhood. Well, as close to normal as a Black-American child could expect to have whose childhood and teen years were consumed by American depression, racial divide, and a World War. Not enough while being the youngest of ten siblings, all have preceded her in death: Floye Elmer (deceased), Lloyd James, (deceased) Ruby Mae (deceased), Rosa Lee, (deceased), Rudolph Charles (deceased), Inez Vivian (deceased), Clarence Eugene (deceased), and two others who died at birth. She led a normal 1930/1940 lifestyle. She has said these were hard times but good times. She handled her chores, went to school with her Brer-Rabbit syrup can for a lunch bucket and sometimes she was allowed to attend to the family store and local youth hangout. Baptized at the age of five as a member of St. James Methodist Episcopal Church, currently St. James United Methodist Church, where her mother and father had been lifetime members and where she is a member to this day. Her Christian faith and the church were a major part of her life at this young age, and at the age of 13, Doris rededicated her life to Christ. She worked diligently in the Church over the years as Class Leader, Church Secretary, Vacation Bible School Art Director & Teacher, and a member of United Methodist Women. She served on Worship Committee, PPR Committee, Membership Committee and Committee on Finance as Chairperson. She served as the 129th Church Anniversary Chairperson and the 131st Church Anniversary Co-Chairperson and Secretary. Doris graduated from A. J. Moore High School in 1950; she continued her education pursuits, receiving certificates in Nursing, Supervision and Business Administration. Later in life she returned to school and completed studies, and received degrees in Child Development and Accounting through studies at Baylor University, McLennan Community College and Texas Women University. While continuing her education, managing a household and raising six children, Doris set out to pursue a career. A career with an underlying premise of helping others. She started at Providence Hospital as a Practical Nurse's Aide, with Dr. Sparks as a nurse assistant, and later worked as a private nurse. She worked for a period of time in the textile and manufacturing, as a seamstress at Woods Manufacturing. Doris garnered many lifelong friendships during her time at Woods. In pursuit of other career opportunities that would allow her to assist this community, she accepted employment with EOAC – Equal Opportunity Advancement Commission. While with EOAC, Doris held the positions of Paraprofessional Social Worker, Assistant Center Director and Child Development helper, and created a teen council. As she started to direct her career to more of a business focus, she took employment with American National Life Insurance Company and held the position of Policy Coder Clerk. She saw there was an opportunity to grow in her career and assist others with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Yes, the IRS. As the first Black Taxpayer Service Representative employee in Waco, Doris was able to take this taxpayer service role and use it to assist the people. Instead of being a representative that just represented the tax law and procedures, she would extend herself to people providing detail clarification and careful assistance. She also coordinated the VITA - Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which offered free tax assistance for those in need. While this was seasonal employment, Doris would work with the Waco Independent School District as a substitute Teacher, substituting at the campuses of Jefferson-Moore High School, Oakwood Elementary and Kirk-Wilson Elementary. She soon accepted a fulltime position with the IRS Treasury Department; she became the first Black Tax Examiner in Austin, Texas, where she continued to work until her retirement in 1985. She was the owner of Harvey's Income Tax Service established in 1971 which provided tax and Notary Public services. Doris was always focused on the betterment and empowerment of the community. She worked tirelessly to see that the less fortunate improve their condition. She looked for ways she could affect their condition, through her jobs, her home life, political activities and volunteering. She worked a countless number of hours as Girl Scout Leader; 4-H Leader; President of Neighborhood Watch; Citizen on Patrol (COP); Alumni Citizen Police Association; EOAC Board of Directors; Heart Of Texas Black Chamber of Commerce, Founding & Charter Member: VITA; AARP; League of Women Voters; NAACP; American Business Women Association; and she stands today as the founder, Executive Director, and Board of Directors President of Robert L. Gilbert Youth Enrichment Organization. A program for the youth of our community with a goal of enrichment and empowerment of the mind, body and soul of today's youth. Socially, Doris was involved in a number of clubs and organizations – Social Belle Club, Herons of Jericho, Eastern Star and others. After graduating from high school Doris married and started her family marrying Russell D. Jones (deceased); from this union she was blessed with her first two children, Doris Marie Jones-Rogers (deceased) and Charles Robert Jones Sr. She later married Willie C. Harvey Jr. (deceased) and was blessed with four children, Willie Curtis Harvey III, Linda Joyce Harvey, Ernest Dean Harvey and Michael Dwayne Harvey (deceased). Six children, these were her natural children. Doris raised godchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and foster children. She's opened her door to those in need, beds if you needed a place to sleep, and made room at her table for those who were hungry, either for food or knowledge. There was not always a steady income, but no one was turned away. A number of her children's friends were are privileged to call her "Mom". On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Doris Laverne Quintons-Harvey serenely finished her earthly journey, peacefully as she wished. Doris Laverne Quintons-Harvey, the baby of the Lioyd James and Inez Elmer Quintons union, was preceded in death by mother and father; her sister, Floye Quintons-Fields-Waterman; brother, Lloyd James Quintons Jr.; sister, Ruby Mae Quintons-Pettit; sister, Rosa Lee-Marie Quintons-Woods; brother, Rudolph Charles Quintons; sister, Inez Vivian Quintons-Heggs; brother, Clarence Eugene Quinton. Her daughter, Doris Marie Jones-Rogers, and son, Michael Dwayne Harvey, also preceded her in death. Doris Laverne Quintons-Harvey, is survived by her children; son, Charles Robert Jones Sr., Waco, Texas; son, Willie Curtis Harvey III (Wilma), Austin, Texas; daughter, Linda Joyce Harvey-Tolbert-Parker, Waco, Texas; son, Ernest Dean Harvey (Lillian), Fort Worth, Texas; her running buddy, close confidant, niece, Ruby Faye Fields-Bryant, Houston, Texas; a special goddaughter, Jessie McNeal, Austin, Texas; and devoted, loving, and faithful granddaughter, Juliett Jones, Hewitt, Texas, who she raised from an early age. Doris is also survived by 30 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren, of whom one is deceased; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also foster parent to eight foster children and a mentor and mom to many close friends and others.
