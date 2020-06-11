Doris L. Harvey

Oct. 31, 1932 - June 7, 2020

Doris L. Harvey passed away June 7, 2020. Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 12, at the funeral home. Mask required.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Harvey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries