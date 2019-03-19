Dorothy Ray HartlineAug. 1, 1929 - March 15, 2019Dorothy Ray Hartline, 89, passed away on March 15, 2019, at the Hendrick Hospice Care Center in Abilene. She will be buried next to her husband at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street in Abilene.Dorothy was born on August 1, 1929 in Mexia, Texas, to Melvin Ray and Allie Alice (Allison) Dodd. When she was eight years old, the family moved to Groesbeck, Texas. Two months before her 16th birthday, her father was killed in an explosion at a Humble Oil facility near Groesbeck. The nexr year, 1946, she graduated from Groesbeck High School.After high school, Dorothy moved to Dallas, Texas, to attend a commercial college and after finishing that portion of her education, went to work for Sears, Roebuck and Company in an office there in Dallas. It was in Dallas that she met a handsome, young Air Force sergeant at a house party in June 1951. They apparently got alone pretty well because on September 22, 1951, Dorothy married Cleo Hartline. After completing his Air Force commitment, Cleo and Dorothy continues to live in Dallas where he worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and she continued to work for Sears. In 1954, Cleo was transferred to Waco, Texas, where they settled down and built a home. In 1956, Dorothy gave birth to a son, Melvin Ray Hartline and became a full-time mother and housewife.Transfers with Southwestern Bell took Dorothy to Lampasas, Texas in 1973 and Temple, Texas in 1975. She remained in Temple after Cleo's retirement in 1982 and his passing 2004. Health issues and the need to be closer to family prompted her to move to Abilene, Texas, in 2012, where she resided at University Place.Dorothy was an avid puzzle solver, especially cryptograms and Sudoku puzzles. She was active in church life wherever she lived being involved with the Christian Women's Organization at Lakewood Christian Church in Waco and the Ladies' Bible Class at Northside Church of Christ in Temple. And even though she could not carry a tune in a bucket, she greatly enjoyed listening to music of all styles.She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, and her step-father, Edgar Murphy.Dorothy is survived by her son, Melvin Ray Hartline and wife, Nancy, of Abilene. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Allyson Keker and husband, Richard, of Abilene; grandson, Garrison Hartline and wife, Megan, of Hartford, Connecticut; and great-grandsons, Daniel Grant Keker of Abilene and Samuel Faver Hartline of Hartford. Other survivors include her remaining sister-in-law, Barbara Davis of Wylie, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you honor Dorothy by donations to the Hendrick Medical Center Foundation, American Ex-Prisoners of War Organizations or the ACU Music Department.Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.Piersall Benton Funeral Directors733 Butternut St.,Abilene, TX 79602(325) 677-3783Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
