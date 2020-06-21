Melvin "Mel" Lee Hartley, Jr. Oct. 24, 1938 - June 12, 2020 Melvin (Mel) Lee Hartley Jr., 81, passed away on June 12, 2020, in Waco, Texas. His celebration memorial will be announced at a later date due to risks of travel and social gatherings at this time. Melvin was born on October 24, 1938, in El Paso, Texas, to parents Marie Herring Hartley and Melvin Lee Hartley Sr. He was the oldest of three sons. He worked his way through college at the University of Texas at El Paso receiving a Bachelor in Business. Melvin then enlisted in the Army for two years and was stationed at Fort Chaffee, Ark. Following his two years there, he went to work at State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster where he retired after 36 years of service with them. Melvin enjoyed many hobbies over the years. His latest hobby was drawing portraits and he was very good at it. He enjoyed wood carving, bird watching, and astronomy. He enjoyed playing bridge and traveling. One of his favorite hobbies was photography. He started with film and converted one bathroom of our home into a dark room. Melvin loved reading and was well-versed on a number of topics. Melvin will be remembered for the generosity and kindness he showed to others. Melvin is survived by his daughter, Julie Sharp and husband, Tom, of Hewitt; brother, Richard Hartley and wife, Rose, of Robinson; and brother, Eugene Hartley, of Houston. His grandchildren, Tommy Sharp Jr. and wife, Kasey, Michael Sharp and fiancé, Katelyn, of Hewitt, Heather Travers and husband, Craig, of Waco, Ashley Grant and husband, Damon Jr., Nicholas Hartley of Houston; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. His favorite companion, Haley (cat). Melvin was preceded in death by his son, John (Chris) Christopher Hartley; and his mother and father, Marie Herring Hartley and Melvin Lee Hartley Sr. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com. Through this site you are encouraged to leave a condolence or share a fond memory of Mr. Hartley.
