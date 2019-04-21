Hersey HartOctober 8, 1942 - April 14, 2019Hersey Hart passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be all day Monday, April 22, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Hersey was born October 8, 1942, and was a resident of Woodland Springs Nursing Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

