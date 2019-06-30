Stephen HarrupOct. 27, 1938 - June 27, 2019Stephen M. Harrup passed away June 27, 2019, in Waco, TX. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 5, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 4, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.Stephen M. Harrup was born October 27, 1938, in Oklahoma City, OK. Steve was the youngest of six children born to Lucille M. Harrup "Lucy" and Paul Louis Harrup "Pappy". Steve graduated from Waco High School in 1956. He served in the Navy in Grand Prairie, Texas, after high school.He spent most of his life in Waco, Texas. Steve worked for Texas Farm Bureau and retired from HD Supply in Waco, Texas, where he spent most of his career as the branch manager. Though he had developed many close friends in his industry, he was most known for his strong family and friend relationships outside of work. Steve was very involved in the lives of his children as well as all of his extended family. He was one of the coaches that led his daughter Jennifer's Little League All-Star teams to regional rounds in Florida for many years in a row. He coached many of his son Monty's teams as well as his grandson Hayden's teams in Woodway. Steve's love, compassion, and humor blessed many people's lives. Therefore, there were many friends and family that were always a part of his life.Steve and Peggy Harrup had been lovingly married for 25 years. Steve is survived by his wife, Peggy Harrup; sisters, Eleanor Teel and Kay Sutton; son, Stephen M. Harrup, Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Ann Whipple; step-daughter, Cheri Hagerich; grandchildren, Trey, Hannah, Cole, Jake, Kaci, and Hayden.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
