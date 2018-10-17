Twila HarrisJanuary 18, 1951 - October 13, 2018Twila Harris, 67, of Rockdale, passed away, Saturday, October 13, 2018, in the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018, in the Milam County Cowboy Church in Rockdale.Twila Harris was born, January 18, 1951, in Waco, Texas. She lived in Chilton and was a graduate of Chilton High School. On September 24, 1969, she and Thomas Harris were married. To this union three children were born. Twila moved to Rockdale. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She was elected to the Milam County Justice of the Peace, served 28 years and retired in 2012. Twila also served as President of the Justice of the Peace and Constable Association.She was preceded in death by her father, Carl West; sister, Yvonne Cogle; and mother-in-law, Nell Wheeler.Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Thomas Harris of Rockdale; son, Thomas Harris, Jr. and Nikki of Rockdale; two daughters, Tangelia Harris and Rodshea of Rockdale, and Terrace Mitchell and Terrell of Rockdale; Twila's mother, Miriam West of Chilton; four sisters, Shirley Pack of Waco, Kay West and Joe of Belton, Miaya Parker and Marshall of Sanger, Candy Hall and Rodney of Chilton; two brothers, Dale Robinson of Elgin and Carl West Jr. and Wendy of Azel; nine grandchildren, Kelsey, Dillian, Dailynn, Kylee, Aalyiah, Slayde, JR, Crystal and Chase; three great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Bryn'Lynn and Rhett; brothers-in-law, Wendell Harris and Robin of Chilton and John Wheeler along with numerous nieces and nephews.Phillips & Luckey Funeral HomeRockdale, TX 76567(512) 466-5454Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
