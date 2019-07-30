Robert L. HarrisDecember 5, 1945 - July 14, 2019Robert L. "Bob" Harris, 73, beloved father and grandfather was reunited with his wife, Suzey, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 3, at the White Bluff Chapel in Whitney. In accordance with his wishes his body was donated to the Willed Body Program at UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas for medical education and research.Bob was born December 5, 1945, in Coleman, Texas, to Robert E. and Katherine Harris. He graduated from Knox City High School in 1964, and graduated from Texas A&M-Commerce in 1968 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He proudly served his country as an Artillery officer in the United States Army. Bob worked in various industries as a Certified Public Accountant in Dallas and Waco for 37 years.In 1980, Bob married Susan Lund beginning a 29 year adventure in which they courageously battled her brain tumor for 25 years and her breast cancer for 18 years. Bob was a member to the White Bluff Chapel. Bob was a pillar of strength to his family and church. While we celebrate his reunion in heaven with his beloved, his earthly presence will be missed.He was preceded in death by his wonderful and courageous wife, Susan, in May 2009; and his parents.Bob is survived by his daughter, Kimberley Harris of New Braunfels; and grandchildren, McKenna and Reece.Donations in memory of Suzey and Bob Harris may be directed for the research and clinical care of Dr. Bruce Mickey at the U.T. Southwestern Medical School, P.O. Box 91088, Dallas, Texas 75391-0888 or to the White Bluff Chapel.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
