Paula Kay HarrisOct. 11, 1941 - Sept. 12, 2018Paula Kay Harris, 76, passed away, September 12, 2018, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, September 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Brother Chris Lanehart, of Parkview Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the serivce. View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.