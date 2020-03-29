Johnnye Harris July 4, 1923 - March 25, 2020 Johnnye Ruth Ruzicka Harris of Waco, Texas, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Johnnye Ruth was born July 4, 1923, at home in Milam County, Texas, to Joseph Richard Ruzicka and Mary Jane Svetlik. Over the years she worked at Southwestern Bell, Montgomery Ward & Sears-Roebuck. She was a longtime member of the First Assembly of God in Waco. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Edgar Harris; one son, Trent Alan Harris; her parents; and one sister. She is survived by two sons, Elwood Harris and wife, Ellen, of Lewisville, Texas, and David Harris and wife, Loucene, of Waco; three daughters, Judy Tucker of Waco, Jayna Hamons of Lorena, and Janis Dick and husband, David, of San Marcos, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Ruzicka and his wife, Minnie Ola, of Pettibone, Texas; two sisters, Francis Basonic and husband, Steve, of Cameron, Texas, and Doris Van Noord and husband, Gene, of Cameron; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be made to Baylor-Scott & White Hospice of Waco or First Assembly of God Church in Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

