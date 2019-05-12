Jerry Lee HarrisJan. 29, 1942 - May 7, 2019On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Jerry Lee Harris passed away from complications of cancer at his home in Robinson, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. He was born January 29, 1942, in Waco, Texas, the only child of Homer Lee Harris and Ernestine Vieregge. He married Carrol Willoughby and had three children. He later married Yetta Berger and had five girls.Jerry spent most of his adult life working in construction as a roofer. He loved spending time with his family and cat, Fancy. Jerry was blessed with 22 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. He enjoyed sports and was a dedicated Baylor fan; however, his real passion was spending time on the golf course.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Yetta. He had many half siblings on both sides of his family and was particularly close to his brother, Willie Temple, who passed away last October.He is survived by his children by Carrol: Karen Shaffer (David) of Post Falls, ID, Rikk Harris (Linda), of Post Falls, ID, and Tony Harris (Becky) of Lehi, UT; and children by Yetta: Kathy Newman (Samuel) of Shacklefords, VA, Melanie Cromer of Waco, TX, Teressa Wilkerson of Elm Mott, TX, Kimberly Falcone of Waco, TX, and Missy Harris-Kan (Tommy) of Robinson, TX.Although Jerry affiliated himself with the Baptist church, a celebration of his life will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 Ritchie Rd., Hewitt, TX, reminiscing to follow his life's celebration. All family and friends are welcome.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
